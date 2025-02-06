15 Democratic State AGs Vow to Protect Access to Gender-Affirming Care

Fifteen Democratic state attorneys issued a joint statement Wednesday vowing to protect access to gender-affirming healthcare amid the Trump administration’s attacks on transgender people, which include a new executive order aiming to ban trans girls and women from competing on female sports teams.

“We stand firmly in support of healthcare policies that respect the dignity and rights of all people,” the attorneys general said in a statement decrying Republican President Donald Trump’s January 28 executive order banning federal support for gender-affirming care — which the president described as “chemical and surgical mutilation” — for young adults and minors under the age of 19.

“Healthcare decisions should be made by patients, families, and doctors, not by a politician trying to use his power to restrict your freedoms,” the statement continues. “Gender-affirming care is essential, lifesaving medical treatment that supports individuals in living as their authentic selves.”

“The Trump administration’s recent executive order is wrong on the science and the law,” the attorneys general asserted. “Despite what the Trump administration has suggested, there is no connection between ‘female genital mutilation’ and gender-affirming care, and no federal law makes gender-affirming care unlawful. President Trump cannot change that by executive order.”

“State attorneys general will continue to enforce state laws that provide access to gender-affirming care, in states where such enforcement authority exists, and we will challenge any unlawful effort by the Trump administration to restrict access to it in our jurisdictions,” they added.

The attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin signed the statement.

“California supports the rights of transgender youth to live their lives as their authentic selves,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement Wednesday. “We will not let the president turn back the clock or deter us from upholding California values.”

“I understand that the president’s executive order on gender-affirming care has created some confusion,” Bonta added. “Let me be clear: California law has not changed, and hospitals and clinics have a legal obligation to provide equal access to healthcare services.”

The statement from the 15 attorneys general came on the same day that Trump signed an executive order titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” that directs the Department of Education — which the president has vowed to abolish — to notify school districts that allowing transgender girls and women to compete on female teams violates Title IX, the federal law prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex in education.

The executive order also directs the administration to “convene representatives of major athletic organizations and governing bodies, and female athletes harmed by such policies,” and “convene state attorneys general to identify best practices in defining and enforcing equal opportunities for women to participate in sports and educate them about stories of women and girls who have been harmed by male participation in women’s sports.”

Wednesday’s directive is the latest salvo in Trump’s war on transgender people, which includes a day one executive order declaring that only two genders exist, another order advocating action against educators who “facilitate the social transition of a minor,” a reinstatement of his first-term ban on new military enlistment by trans people — who, according to the White House, cannot lead an “honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle” — nominating a transphobe to head the Justice Department’s civil rights office, and scrubbing all mention of transgender people and issues from federal agency websites.

Trans people and their allies are fighting back. Lawsuits have been filed challenging restrictions on access to gender-affirming healthcare and the transfer of transgender women inmates to men’s prisons. On Wednesday, a federal judge appointed by former Republican President Ronald Reagan temporarily blocked federal prisons from moving transgender women to men’s facilities and cutting off their access to hormone therapy, citing the Constitution’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment. At least two federal judges have also issued temporary restraining orders on Trump administration efforts to freeze funding for federal agencies and programs.

Protests in defense of gender-affirming healthcare and other trans rights have also taken place at hospitals and other locations across the country as Trump and allies including Department of Government Efficiency chief Elon Musk pressure the U.S. Treasury Department to defund any programs specifically helping transgender and other LGBTQ+ people.

“The protection of marginalized communities will not come solely from elected officials or bureaucratic processes — it will come from sustained, organized resistance,” trans rights activist Erin Reed wrote Wednesday. “History shows that real power lies not in centralized institutions but in the collective action of those who refuse to be divided.”

“Authoritarian governments rely on fragmentation, banking on the idea that the public will see themselves as isolated rather than interconnected,” Reed added. “As protests grow and solidarity strengthens across movements, the coming months may test just how powerful a unified public can be.”

