149 House Democrats Join 192 Republicans to Pass Sweeping Military Spending Bill

Progressive critics say the vote exposes the fecklessness and hypocrisy of what claims to be an opposition party.

Despite months of warnings from party members up and down the caucus that President Donald Trump has been “lawless,” “destructive, and ”authoritarian“ in his wielding of power both domestically and abroad, 149 Democratic members of the US House of Representatives on Thursday night joined with 192 Republicans to pass a sweeping military spending bill — a vote that progressive critics say exposes the fecklessness and hypocrisy of what claims to be an opposition party.

The 341-88 passage of the $828.7 billion fiscal 2026 military spending bill came over the objections of progressives who warned that the bill — now headed to the US Senate for final passage as soon as next week — is a tacit endorsement of the president’s policies, even as he has ordered federal agents to terrorize US cities, deployed US soldiers on domestic soil in the face of lawful protests, threatened to annex Greenland and other nations by force, and conducted overseas military operations — including overt acts of war over the last year against both Iran and Venezuela — without congressional notification, authorization, or oversight.

“If an opposition party votes like this, it’s not in opposition. It may not even be a party,” said Stephen Semler, a senior non-resident fellow at the Center for International Policy, a foreign policy think tank in Washington, DC.

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), ranking member of the House Rules Committee who voted nay on the appropriations bill, said ahead of the vote that he looked “at the defense appropriations bill as maybe the last opportunity to prevent this administration from doing something crazy in Greenland or attacking NATO or doing something that we all know is a bad thing to do.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Republican-controlled committee blocked an attempt by Democrats to secure a vote on an amendment to the military spending bill that would have explicitly prohibited the invasion of a NATO ally.

Passage of the military spending bill followed an early House vote on funding for the Department of Homeland Security, in which seven Democrats joined Republicans to get it over the line.

While 149 Democrats voted for the $840 military spending bill, 64 Democrats voted against it.

“Republicans want money for unchecked, unaccountable, unconstitutional military action around the world,” said Rep. Delia C. Ramirez (D-Il), explaining her vote against the bill. “And over half of the Pentagon budget goes to corporations that profit from pain, war, and genocide.”

“You know how they get this done?” Ramirez continued. “By using working families’ needs as a bargaining chip, tying the minimum funding working families need to survive to the maximum funding they can give their billionaire friends.”

“As long as we are funding imperialism and authoritarianism while working people can’t afford the high cost of living,” she said, “I will stand opposed.”

