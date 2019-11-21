WATCH: Trump Impeachment Inquiry Hearings

The fifth day of televised impeachment hearings have begun into whether President Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son. It is only the third time in U.S. history there have been televised impeachment hearings.

On Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 9 AM E.T., the House Intelligence Committee will hear testimony from Dr. Fiona Hill, Former Senior Director for Europe and Russia, National Security Council and Mr. David Holmes, Political Counselor, U.S Embassy — Kiev, Ukraine.

On Wednesday, November 20, the Committee heard testimony from Ambassador Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian Affairs, and Mr. David Hale, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs.

On Tuesday, November 19, the Committee heard testimony from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert for the National Security Council, and Jennifer Williams, a special adviser to Vice President Mike Pence and a member of his National Security Council staff. In the afternoon hearings, the committee heard testimony from Ambassador Kurt Volker, Former U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine and Mr. Timothy Morrison, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Europe and Russia, National Security Council.

On Friday, November 15, the Committee heard testimony from Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

On Wednesday, November 13, the first two witnesses testified: George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of state, and Bill Taylor, a former ambassador and the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine.

