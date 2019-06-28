Families Torn Apart by the US’s Deadly Immigration Policy

From babies to teenagers, the Trump administration continues to rip thousands of immigrant children away from their parents at the border. Despite a court order to halt the process, this inhumane policy of family separation continues. Six immigrant children have died in U.S. detention since Trump took office. Six families will never be reunited.

Families belong together. What will it take to stop the Trump administration and it’s racist policies? Visit Brave New Films to discover actions you can take to help reunite immigrant families now.

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.