Bankers Won’t Lend to Developers Who Would Lower Rents

Join Riley and Curtis in a revolving restaurant with an epic view of San Francisco. They’re meeting with the banker, Ernesto, who lends money for developments. Discover why it’s not all about supply and demand because as he says, “That’s not how the industry works.”
- About
- About Truthout
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
- About Truthout
- About Us
- Submission Guidelines
- Financial Information
- Privacy Policy
- Jobs
- Contact Us
-