Zainab Merchant

Zainab Merchant is an author, journalist and graduate student at Harvard University studying international security and journalism. Her published works have been featured in The Washington Post and several independent media outlets. She is also founder of the digital media startup Chipakly, seeking to raise awareness for global injustices through creative animation. Her areas of expertise include the Middle East, in particular Yemen, and she hopes that unique perspectives can shed light on Yemen’s ongoing conflict and famine.

Truthout
December 18, 2018