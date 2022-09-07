Zaher Nahle PhD, MPA is a scientist, consultant and nonprofit executive. Currently, he is the chief science officer at the Center for Contemporary Sciences. Previously, he served in roles of vice president for research, chief scientific officer and chief executive officer at U.S. medical foundations. He also served on the faculty of leading research universities. He has a Master’s degree in Public Administration (MPA) from Harvard University and a PhD in Physiology and Biophysics from Stony Brook University/Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (joint programs).