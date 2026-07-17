The Republicans make no mention of experts’ warnings that the climate crisis is supercharging the wildfires.

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Republican members of Congress are introducing legislation to impose sanctions on Canada over the fact that the smoke from wildfires has spread to the U.S. — an absurd effort to blame Canadian officials for the spread of the smoke without acknowledging the role of the climate crisis in supercharging the fires.

In a statement, Sen. Bernie Moreno’s (R-Ohio) office says he blames Canada and Canadian government officials “for their failure to contain wildfires impacting air quality across Ohio and the Great Lakes region.”

Moreno has pledged to introduce a bill next week known as the Countering Atmospheric Nuisances Arising from Drifting Airborne Foreign Incendiary Residual Emissions Act, or CANADA FIRE Act, to impose sanctions.

The bill would require U.S. officials to make a determination on whether Canadian officials have failed to mitigate “transboundary smoke events originating substantially in Canada.”

If the government makes such a determination, the bill then requires U.S. officials to choose from a list of sanctions to impose, including measures as severe as cutting Canada off from any new trade or deals with the U.S. government and prohibiting all U.S. financial institutions from granting loans or credit to Canada except for provisions like “wildfire-management assistance.”

It would also bar any officials found to be responsible for government services related to the wildfires, as well as the prime minister, from obtaining visas to enter the U.S.

The bill makes no mention of the climate crisis, nor the Trump administration’s sweeping cuts to environmental regulations like its nixing of considerations of the cost to human lives caused by air pollution.

Rep. John James (R-Michigan) has also pledged to introduce sanctions legislation.

The legislation comes despite the fact that experts have said there is very little more management Canada could be doing to change the fact that wildfires will burn, save from singlehandedly ending the climate crisis and the global reliance on fossil fuels. In the past, when wildfires have burned in the U.S., Canada and Mexico have sent crews to help contain their spread.

Nonetheless, Republicans — searching for a party to blame other than those responsible for fueling the climate crisis — have been seeking to point the finger at Canada for the record-setting air pollution across the midwestern and northeastern U.S.

James and other Michigan Republicans sent a letter this week to liberal Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney complaining that U.S. residents are facing air quality problems due to “the effects of smoke that did not originate anywhere near them.”

The letter claims that the Canadian government has not taken proper care to address the “causes” of wildfires and says those concerns were not addressed “adequately enough to matter to the people we represent.”

They also imply that Canada, which is suffering dire losses from the blazes, should have taken action to prevent the smoke from drifting to the U.S. — an impossible suggestion. “Sovereignty comes with responsibility, and the responsibility to prevent a foreseeable disaster from crossing into another country’s airspace has not been met,” the lawmakers said.

One lawmaker has absurdly outright blamed Canada for “exporting” its smoke.

“YEAR AFTER YEAR the smoke crosses the border while Canada does nothing. Stop exporting your smoke into our skies. Enough is enough!,” said Rep. Lisa McClain (R-Michigan), the head of the House Republican conference.

Carney has pushed back, saying in a speech in French this week: “Fighting climate change is the responsibility of all countries, including the United States.”

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