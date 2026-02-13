Trump Threatens to Close Newly Built Canada-US Bridge Following GOP Donor’s Call

Although Trump claims the new bridge “takes advantage of America,” its revenues will be split between the two countries.

President Donald Trump went on a tirade against Canada in a social media post this week, demanding that the terms of a new bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan, be renegotiated.

Trump’s missive included false claims that the Gordie Howe International Bridge — named after famed hockey star Gordie Howe — would only benefit Canada.

“Canada is building a massive bridge between Ontario and Michigan. They own both the Canada and the United States side and, of course, built it with virtually no U.S. content [sic],” Trump said.

The bridge “takes advantage of America,” Trump added. “What does the United States of America get — Absolutely NOTHING!”

He continued:

I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve.

“With all that we have given them, we should own, perhaps, at least one half of this asset,” Trump concluded.

Trump’s complaints contain numerous glaring errors.

Notably, the Gordie Howe bridge was made partially with U.S. steel and labor but financed solely by Canada, which will temporarily receive all of the revenues from tolls to cross the bridge to cover the $4.7 billion it took to build. The U.S. will eventually receive 50 percent of revenues from the bridge.

In 2017, Trump praised the construction of the bridge, calling it a “vital economic link” between the U.S. and Canada. His abrupt change of heart this week seems to have stemmed from a phone call he received from a billionaire GOP campaign donor.

The Gordie Howe Bridge will become the second bridge connecting Detroit and Windsor upon its opening. The Ambassador Bridge, the other international roadway between those cities, is owned and operated by the family of billionaire Matthew Moroun.

Moroun has tried for years to stop the construction and opening of the Gordie Howe bridge, as it will cut into his profits from toll payments people make on the Ambassador Bridge.

On Monday, Moroun, who has donated over $600,000 to Trump and Republicans since 2019, reached out to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who in turn facilitated a call between Moroun and Trump. Hours later, Trump posted his remarks condemning the Gordie Howe Bridge and Canada on Truth Social.

After that post, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called Trump, pointing out that his complaints were based on falsehoods. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Carney characterized his call with Trump as a “positive conversation.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford reiterated that the Gordie Howe Bridge would be opening as planned.

“Make no mistake about it, as sure as I’m talking to you, I’m very confident the bridge is going to open,” Ford said.

Back in the U.S., Rep. Robert Garcia (D-California), the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, penned a letter to Lutnick questioning the timing of the call and Trump’s threats against Canada.

“It is flatly unacceptable and undeniably corrupt to allow a wealthy donor to dictate our foreign and economic policy in order to protect his personal business interests,” Garcia wrote, “and the public deserves to know if you or President Trump stand to receive additional benefits from Mr. Moroun in exchange for your sudden interference.”

Garcia also demanded all documents and communications between Trump, Lutnick, Moroun, and others, to determine whether interference of that nature occurred.

