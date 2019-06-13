Wanda Bertram is the Communications Strategist at Prison Policy Initiative. She is a graduate of the University of Washington, where her focus on national security sparked her interest in prison policy and immigrant detention. Before joining the Prison Policy Initiative, she reported on local criminal justice reform as a Seattle-based freelance writer while producing, managing, and strengthening the communications of area nonprofit organizations.
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
