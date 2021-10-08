Veronica Shepp, M.A., is a doctoral candidate in the Department of Criminology, Law, and Justice at the University of Illinois at Chicago and is currently working on her dissertation titled, “Seeking Support Under the State: Sex Worker’s Experiences Navigating Gender-Based Violence Services and Informal Support.” Veronica’s research examines the intersection of gender-based violence, informal and formal help-seeking and precarious and/or criminalized labor and she is dedicated to organizing and creating anti-carceral responses to survivors. Follow Veronica on Twitter: @veronicaannes.