Vasudha Desikan is the political director at the Action Center on Race & the Economy (ACRE). Vasudha comes from a long history of campaigning in the labor movement, mostly with low-wage workers at SEIU. Most recently, Vasudha was the policy director at United for Respect, where she worked with progressive electeds to amplify the voices and leadership of retail workers at Amazon, Walmart, and private-equity owned retail companies. She holds an M.A. in International Relations from American University.
Vasudha Desikan
Jul 22, 2021