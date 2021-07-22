Vasudha Desikan

This is a difficult time and donations are down — we urgently need your support to keep publishing journalism that fuels the fight for justice, true democracy, and the future of the planet. Will you help us raise the $45,000 we need by making a small one-time or monthly donation today? We urgently need your support to keep publishing journalism that fuels the fight for justice, true democracy, and the future of the planet. Will you help us raise the $45,000 we need by making a one-time or monthly donation?