This is a difficult time and donations to Truthout are down — we urgently need your support to keep publishing the brave ideas that drive social change. Truth and justice won't win unless we all do what we can. Will you make a donation to help us raise the $50,000 we still need this month? This is a difficult time and donations to Truthout are down — we urgently need your support to keep publishing the brave ideas that drive social change. Truth and justice won't win unless we all do what we can. Will you make a donation to help us raise the $50,000 we still need this month?