Shannon Ward | Truthout

Shannon Ward works with Alerta Migratoria, a national network and hotline for refugees and immigrants with a focus on the South. She is an English professor at Methodist University and author of the poetry chapbook, Blood Creek. She was a recipient of America‘s 2016 Foley Poetry Prize, the 2016 Prize in Southern Poetry from White Oak Kitchen and a 2013 Nazim Hikmet Poetry Prize. Her work has appeared in journals, such as Great River Review, Tar River Poetry and Superstition Review.