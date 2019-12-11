Sarah Lynch | Truthout

Sarah Lynch is the director of skills education, Lynch practices at Wegmans Pharmacy in Johnson City, N.Y., where she participates in clinical services such as immunizations, medication therapy management, employee wellness services and community education. She has a strong interest in public policy that will elevate the role of the community pharmacist in New York state in areas such as contraceptive prescribing and provision of Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-waived laboratory tests.

Lynch has served as a New York state delegate for the American Pharmacists Association (APhA) and is a reviewer for several APhA educational programs. She is also a co-advisor of the Binghamton University SOPPS student chapter of APhA.