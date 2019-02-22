Robert Howard

Robert Howard is a husband, father, artist and builder in San Francisco, California. He was a juror in the trial of Dwayne Lee Johnson v. Monsanto during the summer of 2018. In October 2018, he wrote and publicly released a letter to the judge in that case protesting her tentative ruling to toss the jury’s verdict. Four other jurors followed suit.

Truthout
February 22, 2019