Robert Galbraith

Robert Galbraith is a senior research analyst focused on research on the oil and gas industry and on regional power networks in Buffalo and New York State more broadly. Rob grew up near Buffalo, earning a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and psychology from SUNY Fredonia in 2008 and attending SUNY Buffalo Law School. He is also a co-founder and board member of Farmer Pirates Cooperative, a collective of Buffalo urban farms and gardens that shares land, equipment, and resources.

Truthout
September 22, 2019