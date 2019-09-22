Robert Galbraith is a senior research analyst focused on research on the oil and gas industry and on regional power networks in Buffalo and New York State more broadly. Rob grew up near Buffalo, earning a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and psychology from SUNY Fredonia in 2008 and attending SUNY Buffalo Law School. He is also a co-founder and board member of Farmer Pirates Cooperative, a collective of Buffalo urban farms and gardens that shares land, equipment, and resources.
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
