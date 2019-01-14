Raymond Arke

Raymond Arke joined the Center for Responsive Politics (CRP) as a reporting intern in January 2019. He graduated in December 2018 from Duquesne University with a Bachelor’s in political science. Prior to joining CRP, Raymond served as news editor and, most recently, editor-in-chief for The Duquesne Duke, Duquesne’s independent student newspaper. He grew up in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Truthout
January 14, 2019