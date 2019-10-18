Priyam Madhukar | Truthout

Priyam Madhukar is the special assistant to the co-directors of the Liberty & National Security Program. Prior to joining the Brennan Center, she served as an educator in Baltimore through Teach For America. In Baltimore, Madhukar taught social studies for two years, served on her school’s Instructional Leadership Team, and helped reshape the district’s U.S. history curriculum to focus more on the experiences of her students as well as other historically marginalized communities.

Madhukar graduated from Vanderbilt University in 2017 with a BA in economics and world politics. She served as the chair of Vanderbilt’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee and worked as a research assistant for the university’s International War & Conflict Studies department.