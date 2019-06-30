Harsha Panduranga

Harsha Panduranga is counsel in the Brennan Center’s Liberty and National Security program. Before joining the Brennan Center, he was a litigation associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in New York City. Harsha received a B.A., Phi Beta Kappa, and a J.D., cum laude, from the University of Michigan.

Truthout
June 30, 2019