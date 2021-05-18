Truthout is not-for-profit, so you can be sure our stories aren't influenced by corporate or government interests. But our publishing costs far outstrip donations, and we still need to raise $50,000 or add 2,000 new monthly supporters to stay online 😞 If everyone chipped in just $2/month, we could keep honest news going indefinitely, so please give what you can to help! Our publishing costs far outstrip donations, and we still need to raise $50,000 or add 2,000 new monthly supporters to stay online 😞 If everyone chipped in just $2/month, we could keep honest news going indefinitely, so please give what you can to help!