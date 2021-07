Olavo Souza Pinto Filho is an associate professor at the Federal University of Bahia, Brazil. He holds a PhD in social anthropology at the University of São Paulo and a M.A. at the University of Brasília. For more than 10 years, he has been conducting research with the Nagô candomblé communities in Recife, Pernambuco, Brazil. He is also a researcher at the Laboratory of Symmetrical Anthropology (NanSi).