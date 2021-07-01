Barbara Cruz is a PhD candidate in social anthropology at the National Museum, Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she also completed her M.A. (2018). Cruz was a Visiting Research Scholar at the Graduate Center, CUNY (2019-2020) as a Fulbright Fellow. Her current doctoral project focuses on Terecô, an Afro-Brazilian religion practiced in the state of Maranhão, Brazil. She is also a is also a researcher at the Laboratory of Symmetrical Anthropology (NanSi).