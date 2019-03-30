Nichole Booker is a sales associate at the SeaTac Macy’s and a member of UFCW 21, and was a member of the Macy’s contract bargaining team in 2018.
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
Nichole Booker is a sales associate at the SeaTac Macy’s and a member of UFCW 21, and was a member of the Macy’s contract bargaining team in 2018.