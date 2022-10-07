Mohan J. Dutta is dean’s chair professor of communication at Massey University of New Zealand. He is the director of the Center for Culture-Centered Approach to Research and Evaluation (CARE), developing culturally centered, community-based projects of social change, advocacy and activism that articulate health as a human right. Mohan Dutta’s research examines the role of advocacy and activism in challenging marginalizing structures, the relationship between poverty and health, political economy of global health policies, the mobilization of cultural tropes for the justification of neocolonial health development projects, and the ways in which participatory culture-centered processes and strategies of radical democracy serve as axes of global social change.
