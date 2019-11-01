Mitch Anderson | Truthout

Mitch Anderson is the founder and executive director of Amazon Frontlines. He has spent the past 15 years supporting the struggles of Indigenous people across the Americas. In 2011, he moved to Ecuador’s northern Amazon to begin a clean water project with the Indigenous communities living downriver from contaminating oil operations. Through building nearly 1,000 water systems in over 50 Indigenous villages, Mitch supported the creation of the Ceibo Alliance, an Indigenous movement for land, life and cultural survival in the western Amazon. Mitch has a 4-year-old daughter, whose name in the Waorani language means “rainbow.”