Michael J. Viola

Michael J. Viola is associate professor of justice, community and leadership and affiliate faculty of ethnic studies at Saint Mary’s College of California. His research focuses on critical educational theories, radical traditions and Filipino/a American activism and cultural production. He is currently working on a book manuscript that examines a Filipino/a radical tradition informed by Filipino/a American activism and anti-imperialist solidarities.

Truthout
August 13, 2019