Meleiza Figueroa

Meleiza Figueroa is the co-host, with Alan Minsky, of “The People’s Game,” a project of KPFK/Pacifica Radio providing analysis and commentary on the Men’s and Women’s World Cup. She is a Ph.D. candidate in geography at University of California Berkeley, and a longtime political journalist, educator, and organizer involved in a wide range of movements for social and environmental justice.

Truthout
July 8, 2019