New Immigration Rule Could Force Green Card Applicants to Leave US

The policy ends a decades-old process which allows immigrants to apply from within the US.

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Critics are slamming the Trump administration for implementing a new rule that foreigners who apply for green cards must do so from abroad.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Friday announced that foreigners currently in the U.S. who want to establish permanent legal residency must first return to their countries of origin to apply for a green card.

This announcement broke with decades of U.S. immigration policy, which made it possible for immigrants in the U.S. to obtain green cards without having to leave the country.

Doug Rand, a former senior advisor at USCIS under President Joe Biden, said in an interview with The Associated Press that “the goal of this policy is very explicit,” which is to block a path to citizenship “for as many people as possible.”

Sarah Pierce, a former USCIS policy analyst, told The New York Times that the rule change could have particularly dire consequences to foreigners who are married to U.S. citizens and will now have to apply for permanent residency from overseas.

“Our consular processing system through which they would have to apply is already overburdened,” Pierce explained. “So that means we could have families separated for months or years.”

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, similarly noted that the new policy “could force people to leave their jobs, homes, and families for weeks or months, all at their own expense” just to stay in a country where they have already established roots.

Reichlin-Melnick said that the full scope of the policy isn’t yet clear because there are several unknown details about how broadly it will be applied, but added that “in the meantime, hundreds of thousands of immigrants now have to worry about upending their lives to get a legal status that they are entitled to under our laws.”

Drop Site News reporter Ryan Grim argued that the new policy rips the mask off Trump administration claims that they aren’t opposed to all immigration, they simply want to reduce undocumented immigration.

“The talking point that we do want legal immigration, we just want people to get in line and follow the rules, is BS,” Grim commented. “This is an attempt to blow up the line, blow up the rules, and make it insanely difficult to immigrate legally.”

Rep. Chuy García (D-Ill.) echoed Grim’s comments by pointing out that the new policy shows the Trump administration’s disdain for immigration overall.

“This new policy will force thousands of LEGAL immigrants, including spouses of U.S. citizens, to leave their homes, families, and jobs for weeks or even months to get their green card outside the U.S.,” said García. “This is an absurd and cruel policy.”

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY), chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, condemned the new policy for targeting “students, scientists, entrepreneurs, spouses of U.S. citizens, and other individuals following legal immigration processes.”

“Aspiring lawful permanent residents are valued members of our communities, workforce, and economy,” Espaillat emphasized. “I will continue fighting to protect the rights of aspiring green card holders and immigrant families.”

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