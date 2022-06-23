Matthew Yasuoka

FINAL DAY to raise $20,000. We urgently need your help!
FINAL DAY to raise $20K. We urgently need your help!
We only have the rest of the day to raise the $20,000 we need to keep this platform for uncensored, truth-telling journalism online. Can you help by making a one-time or monthly donation right now?
We only have the rest of the day to raise the $20,000 we need to keep this platform for uncensored, truth-telling journalism online. Can you help by making a one-time or monthly donation right now?