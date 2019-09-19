Marysel Pagán Santana

Marysel Pagán Santana, M.S., Dr.PH., currently heads up a multiyear project in Puerto Rico on community mobilization in emergency preparedness as the program manager for Migrant Clinicians Network. Dr. Pagán Santana provides technical assistance, training and tool development for community health centers and community residents to address disaster-related issues and target health-related outcomes. Follow Migrant Clinicians Network at @tweetMCN.

Truthout
