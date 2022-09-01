Mary DeMocker is co-founder and former creative director of 350 Eugene, with whom she led art- and family-centered protests featured on PBS NewsHour and in an Avaaz video shown to world leaders at the Paris climate talks. Her book The Parents’ Guide to Climate Revolution: 100 Ways to Build a Fossil-Free Future, Raise Empowered Kids, and Still Get a Good Night’s Sleep (foreword by Bill McKibben) was nominated for the 2019 Oregon Book Award and recommended on NPR and in The New York Times. Her writing has appeared in The Sun, Sierra, Spirituality & Health, Popular Science and Common Dreams, and she has been interviewed about empowering families in the climate crisis in WIRED, CNN, Yes! and The Washington Post. For photos of her block-long faux pipeline to protest Oregon’s proposed fracked-gas exports, visit marydemocker.com.
