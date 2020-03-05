Maggie Corser conducts research that advances immigrant justice, Wall Street accountability, and worker’s rights campaigns. Prior to CPD, she worked at Amnesty International USA and the Open Society Foundations. Maggie has a background in community-based participatory research and spent several years doing qualitative and quantitative field research on a study addressing health disparities faced by low-income families. Her published research has been cited by numerous publications including the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, NPR, Forbes, Time, USA Today, Reuters, the Atlantic’s City Lab, and the Pacific Standard Magazine.