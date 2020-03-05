Maggie Corser conducts research that advances immigrant justice, Wall Street accountability, and worker’s rights campaigns. Prior to CPD, she worked at Amnesty International USA and the Open Society Foundations. Maggie has a background in community-based participatory research and spent several years doing qualitative and quantitative field research on a study addressing health disparities faced by low-income families. Her published research has been cited by numerous publications including the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, NPR, Forbes, Time, USA Today, Reuters, the Atlantic’s City Lab, and the Pacific Standard Magazine.
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
