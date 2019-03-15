Lois Shepherd is a professor of law, professor of public health sciences, the Wallenborn Professor of biomedical ethics, co-director of studies in reproductive ethics and justice at the University of Virginia, and a Public Voices fellow with the Op-Ed Project. Follow her on Twitter: @loislshepherd.
- About
- About Truthout
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
- About Truthout
- About Us
- Submission Guidelines
- Financial Information
- Privacy Policy
- Jobs
- Contact Us
-