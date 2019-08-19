Laura Ungar, Midwest Editor/Correspondent, covers health issues out of Kaiser Health News’ St. Louis office. She has been a journalist for nearly three decades, including for The (Louisville) Courier-Journal, USA Today, the Hartford Courant in Connecticut and The News Journal in Delaware. She has covered health for more than half her career, writing about issues ranging from cancer disparities to lead in water to the largest HIV outbreak in rural America. She has won more than 50 national, regional and local journalism awards from organizations such as Investigative Reporters and Editors, the Association of Health Care Journalists, the Society of Environmental Journalists and the National Headliner Awards. She also teaches a class at the University of Missouri, editing stories by students from the United States and India that run in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and in various Indian media.
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
