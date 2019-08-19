Laura Ungar, Midwest Editor/Correspondent, covers health issues out of Kaiser Health News’ St. Louis office. She has been a journalist for nearly three decades, including for The (Louisville) Courier-Journal, USA Today, the Hartford Courant in Connecticut and The News Journal in Delaware. She has covered health for more than half her career, writing about issues ranging from cancer disparities to lead in water to the largest HIV outbreak in rural America. She has won more than 50 national, regional and local journalism awards from organizations such as Investigative Reporters and Editors, the Association of Health Care Journalists, the Society of Environmental Journalists and the National Headliner Awards. She also teaches a class at the University of Missouri, editing stories by students from the United States and India that run in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and in various Indian media.