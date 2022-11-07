Kyle C. Velte is a Professor of Law at the University of Kansas School of Law. Her scholarship, which examines the intersection of sexuality, gender and the law, has appeared in law journals, including the Yale Law & Policy Review, Cardozo Law Review and Connecticut Law Review. Her recent scholarship focuses on the perceived tensions between religious freedom and LGBT civil rights along three axes — law, policy and theory. She filed or coauthored amicus briefs in the United States Supreme Court cases of ​Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes, Inc. v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, United States v. Windsor, Obergefell v. Hodges and Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission and has appeared in the media discussing issues of religious liberty and its connection to antidiscrimination law, Title IX and marriage equality.