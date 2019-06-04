Kitty Block is the president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) and Humane Society International. For more than 60 years, the HSUS has celebrated the protection of all animals and confronted all forms of cruelty. The HSUS and its affiliates are the nation’s largest provider of hands-on services for animals, caring for more than 100,000 animals each year, and preventing cruelty to millions more through advocacy campaigns. More at HumaneSociety.org and at Kitty’s blog.