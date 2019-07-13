Detroit-born, California-raised Kianga Moore is a writer, producer, journalist and community activist. Early in her career, Moore moved to Las Vegas to write for the Las Vegas Tribune, then pursued her Bachelor of Arts in journalism from Wayne State University. For the past few years, she’s focused on script writing and TV production and is currently finishing production for “The New Black,” a scripted series about Black women in tech.
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis.
