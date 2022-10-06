Karen Juanita Carrillo is a Brooklyn, New York-based author and a frequent speaker on African American and Afro Latino history and politics. Her news reporting has widened knowledge about Black communities in the Americas and won awards from the New York Association of Black Journalists, New California Media Awards, and the National Newspapers Publishers Association.

Carrillo is co-founder of the website www.Afropresencia.org, which she started to help promote the dissemination of information about Afrodescendants in the Americas. AfroPresencia is a United Nations’ accredited NGO; one of its tasks is to help organize grassroots groups who are working to provide aid to people of African descent.

