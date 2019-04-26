Julie Mollins

Since 2013, Julie Mollins has served in various editorial and outreach roles with Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research affiliated organizations, including the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR), the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center, and the Global Landscapes Forum. Formerly web editor, web producer and communities editor for Reuters in Toronto and London, Mollins also worked as a researcher-reporter at news publications in Canada, including Maclean’s, Canadian Business and MoneySense magazines. Mollins earned a bachelor of arts in cinema studies at Innis College, University of Toronto, and a bachelor of journalism at the Ryerson School of Journalism in Toronto.

Truthout
April 26, 2019