Jindu Obiofuma is an attorney and abolitionist walking in the ever-unfolding spirit of abolition democracy. She works as a movement researcher at the Columbia Justice Lab in support of efforts to end youth and all other types of incarceration. Prior to her time at Columbia, she worked as a legal fellow at Harvard’s Criminal Justice Policy Program conducting research related to racial disparities in the Massachusetts carceral system, e-carceration, and the experience of Black communities with COVID-19.
Jindu Obiofuma
Feb 23, 2021