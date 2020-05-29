Jeremy Mohler

Jeremy Mohler is Communications Director at In the Public Interest. He previously managed federal contracting proposal efforts at multiple small businesses in the Washington, D.C., area. Jeremy received a B.A. in Journalism from the University of Maryland and completed coursework towards a Master’s in Communications, Culture & Technology at Georgetown University. His writing has appeared in the Washington Post, USA Today, the Guardian, Jacobin, The American Prospect, El Nuevo Día, and many other outlets.

Truthout
May 29, 2020