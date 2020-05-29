Jeremy Mohler is Communications Director at In the Public Interest. He previously managed federal contracting proposal efforts at multiple small businesses in the Washington, D.C., area. Jeremy received a B.A. in Journalism from the University of Maryland and completed coursework towards a Master’s in Communications, Culture & Technology at Georgetown University. His writing has appeared in the Washington Post, USA Today, the Guardian, Jacobin, The American Prospect, El Nuevo Día, and many other outlets.