Jennifer Beltrán is a Research Assistant with the Center’s Federal Fiscal Policy team. Prior to joining the Center, Beltrán worked as a Research Assistant in the Economics Department at Swarthmore College, focusing on the role that housing and public transit play in predicting poverty concentration. She completed the PPIA (Public Policy and International Affairs) program at the Woodrow Wilson School and holds a B.A. in Economics and Spanish from Swarthmore College.
- About
- About Truthout
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
- About Truthout
- About Us
- Submission Guidelines
- Financial Information
- Privacy Policy
- Jobs
- Contact Us
-