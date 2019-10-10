Jennifer Beltrán

Jennifer Beltrán is a Research Assistant with the Center’s Federal Fiscal Policy team. Prior to joining the Center, Beltrán worked as a Research Assistant in the Economics Department at Swarthmore College, focusing on the role that housing and public transit play in predicting poverty concentration. She completed the PPIA (Public Policy and International Affairs) program at the Woodrow Wilson School and holds a B.A. in Economics and Spanish from Swarthmore College.

Truthout
October 9, 2019