Jane Bolin

Jane Nelson Bolin, BSN, JD, PhD, is the associate dean for research at the Texas A&M College of Nursing and a professor at the Texas A&M School of Public Health. Dr. Bolin is an attorney, and she teaches health law and ethics and human resource management for graduate students. She also serves as director of the Texas A&M Southwest Rural Health Research Center (SRHRC). Dr. Bolin’s research focus is diabetes and chronic diseases, cancer prevention and screening, rural health disparities and health law, regulation and ethics.