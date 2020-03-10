Ivie Osaghae is the former communications associate at Women on the Rise. A communications strategist based in Atlanta, Georgia, she is shaping new worlds and building narrative power in digital space and beyond. Ivie’s work seeks to bridge the gap between community, culture and structural power through cultivating intentional and inclusive relationships and a comprehensive strategic communications plan. When she’s not digging into communications for social change, you can find her watching bad ‘80s movies and rereading bits and pieces of her favorite books.