Ivie Osaghae is the former communications associate at Women on the Rise. A communications strategist based in Atlanta, Georgia, she is shaping new worlds and building narrative power in digital space and beyond. Ivie’s work seeks to bridge the gap between community, culture and structural power through cultivating intentional and inclusive relationships and a comprehensive strategic communications plan. When she’s not digging into communications for social change, you can find her watching bad ‘80s movies and rereading bits and pieces of her favorite books.
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
