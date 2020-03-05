Isabella Cota is a journalist focused on finance and investigative reporting. She was a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg News in the United Kingdom, Costa Rica and in her native Mexico before becoming independent. She has worked with Quinto Elemento Lab and her work has been published in The Guardian, The Independent, Univision and BusinessWeek, among others.
- About
- About Truthout
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
- About Truthout
- About Us
- Submission Guidelines
- Financial Information
- Privacy Policy
- Jobs
- Contact Us
-