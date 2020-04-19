Isabel Solange Muñoz

When it comes to waging war, stripping basic rights, election fraud, or a global health crisis, there is no such thing as "alternative facts." Choose media that's been exposing government and corporate exploitation since day one: Donate now to help us raise the $34,000 we need to keep publishing fearless journalism. When it comes to war, election fraud, or a global health crisis, there's no such thing as "alternative facts." Choose media that's been exposing government & corporate exploitation since day one: Donate now to help us keep publishing.