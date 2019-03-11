Heron Greenesmith is a currently a senior research analyst at Political Research Associates. Heron has worked with the NYC Anti-Violence Project, the Movement Advancement Project, Family Equality Council and the National LGBTQ Task Force. Heron is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire and American University, Washington College of Law. They are a board member of the Massachusetts LGBTQ Bar Association, a former board member of the National LGBT Bar Association, a former Rockwood Leadership Institute Fellow and a returned Peace Corps Volunteer. They tweet at @herong.
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
