Heron Greenesmith is a currently a senior research analyst at Political Research Associates. Heron has worked with the NYC Anti-Violence Project, the Movement Advancement Project, Family Equality Council and the National LGBTQ Task Force. Heron is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire and American University, Washington College of Law. They are a board member of the Massachusetts LGBTQ Bar Association, a former board member of the National LGBT Bar Association, a former Rockwood Leadership Institute Fellow and a returned Peace Corps Volunteer. They tweet at @herong.