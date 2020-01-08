 Gabriel Filippelli | Truthout

Gabriel Filippelli

Gabriel Filippelli is a Professor of Earth Sciences and Director of the Center for Urban Health, IUPUI. His research focuses on biogeochemical cycling in the environment and the connections between geochemistry and the geologic record of climate change. He has worked extensively on the chemistry and geologic history of nutrient cycling in the ocean and on land.

Truthout
January 8, 2020