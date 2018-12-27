Douglas Keith

Douglas is counsel in the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program, where his work focuses on fair, diverse and impartial courts. Previously, he was the George A. Katz Fellow at the Brennan Center, working also on matters related to money in politics, voting rights, and redistricting. Douglas has co-authored numerous reports, including Elected Officials, Secret Cash (2018), Who Pays for Judicial Races? (2017), Small Donor Tax Credits: A New Model (2017), and Noncitizen Voting: The Missing Millions (2017). His work has also been featured in The New York Times, The Washington Post, NPR, The Atlantic, The Guardian, the New York Daily News, and Huffington Post.
Truthout is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing independent news and commentary on a daily basis. Truthout works to spark action by revealing systemic injustice and providing a platform for transformative ideas, through in-depth investigative reporting and critical analysis. With a powerful, independent voice, we will spur the revolution in consciousness and inspire the direct action that is necessary to save the planet and humanity.
